Thomas was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thomas, who averaged 4.5 points, and 2.5 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game last year, was let go Saturday after five seasons with the Knicks. After shooting better than 40 percent from three from 2015-17, Thomas shot just 27.8 percent from behind the arc in 2018. He'll likely garner some interest later on in free agency and could find a rotational role elsewhere.