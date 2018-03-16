Landry Nnoko: Imposing force in paint
Nnoko added 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal during Thursday's 112-102 victory over the BayHawks.
Nnoko was an imposing force in the paint during the win Thursday, as he was able to produce his sixth straight double-double while also contributing a tally in every major statistical category. So far, the 23-year-old center from Clemson is the G League's second leading rebounder at 11.6 rebounds per game while also adding double digits in scoring with 14.8 points.
