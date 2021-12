Walker totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 35 minutes Friday in a loss to Delaware.

Walker posted his highest scoring output of the campaign, surpassing the 22 points he registered in Westchester's opening game of the season. The 23-year-old also drained a season-high five three-pointers. Walker is averaging 10.1 points on 43.0 percent shooting from the field on the campaign.