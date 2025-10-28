Black put up 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 136-124 loss to Philadelphia.

Despite Jalen Suggs (knee) returning from his one-game absence, Black still played 30 minutes and scored in double digits again, leading all bench players in scoring as well. Black has risen to be one of the main contributors among the second unit, and he will look to continue his momentum going Wednesday against Detroit.