Black contributed 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-120 victory over Chicago.

Black got off to a slow start offensively in this one, contributing just four points on 1-of-4 shooting through the first half of action, but he completely flipped the script after halftime. His defense kept him in the game, and he finished with a stupendous plus-25 point differential. Black has been in a nice groove over the past eight games, posting averages of 18.1 points, 3.6 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.9 steals per contest during that span.