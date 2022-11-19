Bol supplied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.

Bol has now delivered double-doubles in three of his last four games while also recording multiple blocks on three occasions over that stretch. The 23-year-old has been one of the pleasant early surprises of the 2022-23 campaign, and he may have played well enough at this point to establish himself as a starter even once the Magic return the likes of Paolo Banchero (ankle), Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) from injury.