Bane generated 37 points (13-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes of Friday's 112-109 win over the Pistons.

Bane has had an underwhelming start to his first season in Orlando, with his points, rebounds, assists and steal averages all decreasing from a season ago. Including Friday's game, Bane is shooting 31.6 percent from beyond the arc -- nearly six percent lower than his previous worst. He flashed his scoring capabilities against Detroit, eclipsing the 30-point mark for the first time in 2025-26. Bane's eight rebounds were also a season high.