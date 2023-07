Ingles is expected to join the Magic, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reported Thursday.

The length of the contract or the financials are not known yet, but the Magic have $20 million in cap space to work with. Ingles will be entering his age-36 season, but he'll be able to provide veteran leadership on and off the court. He also gives the Magic another ball-handler and floor spacer, and he has enough left in the tank to be a positive contributor as he showed last season with the Bucks.