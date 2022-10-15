Wagner suffered a sprain ankle during Friday's preseason game versus the Cavaliers and won't return.
Wagner injured his ankle during the second quarter of Friday's game. Wagner's timetable to return is currently unclear, and his status to play in next Wednesday's regular-season opener versus the Pistons is in question.
