Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Though he'll miss a 33rd consecutive game Monday, Banchero appears to be rapidly closing in on a return, as the Magic are now listing him on the injury report with "return to competition reconditioning" rather than with a torn right oblique. Banchero recently took light contact at practice, and once he gets some full-contact reps under his belt, he'll likely get the green light to play. After Monday's contest, the Magic have two days off before returning to action Thursday versus the Timberwolves.