Jones recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes of Thursday's 132-125 preseason win over New Orleans.

Jones started Thursday's game in what looked to be a dress rehearsal for Opening Night. Jalen Suggs (knee) is progressing, but his status for the beginning of the season remains in the air. Jones could be a fill-in starter in the meantime, but he's had a really quiet preseason with 3.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 17.2 minutes across four appearances.