Carter (foot) is considered questionable for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Carter was labeled questionable and a game-time call prior to each of the last two games, so that designation again doesn't provide a ton of clarity. Carter could come down to a game-time decision again, with Mo Bamba being the presumed primary beneficiary should Carter sit again.
