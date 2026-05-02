Carter recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 93-79 loss to Detroit in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Carter scored just nine points for the second straight game as Orlando blew a 24-point lead and eventually fell by 14 points. Through six games, Carter's production has seemingly been a measuring stick for the Magic. In three wins, he has averaged 14.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. In three losses, his numbers have fallen to 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.