Carter contributed 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to Detroit in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Carter logged a season-high 38 minutes, bringing the curtain down on what was a relatively successful season, at least from a personal standpoint. After establishing himself as the starting center on opening night, Carter held onto the position for the duration of the season. He finished with averages of 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers. Although his lack of defensive contributions remains an issue, he did manage to block 1.3 shots per game over the final 15 games of the season.