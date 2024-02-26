Carter had 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 109-92 loss to Atlanta.

Carter was tasked with replacing Paolo Banchero at power forward, a move that resulted in Goga Bitadze getting a spot start at center, and Carter performed well, racking up his second consecutive double-double -- and third of the month. Even though he's not going to anchor the team offensively, Carter has been a steady contributor for the Magic since returning to the starting lineup in mid-January, averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game across his last 16 appearances.