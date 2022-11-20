Carter will be a game-time decision for Orlando's contest against the Pacers on Monday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter has been dealing with a foot injury that left him unable to go for the Pacers' game on Friday. If he's ready to go, expect him to make an impact on both ends of the floor.
