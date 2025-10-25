Carter provided 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Hawks.

Carter put together another decent performance, falling two rebounds short of a double-double. While he certainly hasn't set the world on fire with his early-season production, the signs are encouraging. He is firmly penciled in as the starting center, and to this point, Goga Bitadze hasn't done much to press his case. The upside is somewhat limited but as long as his role is secure, Carter should be able to hold backend value in standard leagues.