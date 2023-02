Ellison mustered 12 points, (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 win over Westchester.

Ellison was efficient off the bench en route to his second double-digit scoring outing over his past three games. He also tied his season high with 10 boards and recorded his first double-double of the campaign.