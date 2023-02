Ellison posted 14 points (7-8 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Ellison missed just one shot and scored in double figures for the sixth time over his past eight appearances. Across 29 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.