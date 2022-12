Ellison managed six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 127-119 win over Delaware.

Ellison, who'd been battling an ankle injury, made his first appearance since Nov. 15. The 26-year-old appeared limited, as he came off the bench for the first time this season and was held to just 16 minutes.