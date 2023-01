Ellison managed four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Monday's 131-116 loss to Lakeland.

Ellison played a season-low 10 minutes off the bench during his first appearance since Dec. 16. Across nine games with College Park, the 26-year-old is averaging 8.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per contest.