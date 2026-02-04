The Thunder acquired Plumlee (groin) in a three-team trade with Charlotte and Chicago on Wednesday, and he was immediately waived, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports. Coby White and Mike Conley were sent to Charlotte, with Ousmane Dieng landing with the Bulls.

Plumlee was used sparingly by Charlotte across 14 appearances before he was sidelined by a groin surgery. He's scheduled to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, and he'll likely draw some interest from contending teams in need of frontcourt depth.