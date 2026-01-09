Davis sustained ligament damage in his left hand and could miss a "number of months," ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a brutal blow for Davis and for Dallas, as he was expected to be a prime trade deadline target. But now, depending on a second opinion and a possible need for surgery, Davis may be sidelined through the Feb. 5 trade deadline. More clarity on a timetable will likely be known in the coming days, but Davis' fantasy managers should be bracing for a lengthy absence. His absence will open up plenty of minutes in Dallas, and players such as P.J. Washington (ankle), Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin will be candidates to soak up some of them.