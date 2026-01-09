Davis (hand) didn't return to Thursday's game against the Jazz. He finished the night with 21 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes.

The severity of Davis' injury is not yet known after he checked out with 2:08 remaining in the fourth quarter in obvious pain. He can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information to share. Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin would be in line for more playing time if Davis is unable to go Saturday in Chicago.