Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis is questionable to face the Jazz on Monday due to a left calf contusion.
This is a new issue for the big man, and the Mavericks could proceed with caution. In addition to Davis, Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also questionable for Dallas. If the Mavericks are shorthanded in the frontcourt, the team could turn to Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Dominates both ends in win•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Leads Dallas with 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Not listed on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Plans to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Dominant two-way performance•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in win•