Davis is questionable to face the Jazz on Monday due to a left calf contusion.

This is a new issue for the big man, and the Mavericks could proceed with caution. In addition to Davis, Daniel Gafford (ankle) is also questionable for Dallas. If the Mavericks are shorthanded in the frontcourt, the team could turn to Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell.

