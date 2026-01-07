Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Logs 16-rebound double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis ended Tuesday's 100-98 win over Sacramento with 19 points (7-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes.
Davis compiled his second-highest rebound total of the season in the narrow win. He has hit the milestone 12 times this season, and while he's struggled to stay on the court, he seems to be back on track after a thigh injury caused a two-game absence.
