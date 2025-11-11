default-cbs-image
Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Davis will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a sprained left calf, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Suns. With the star big man sidelined, Naji Marshall, Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell are candidates for inreased minutes.

