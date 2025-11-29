Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (injury management) won't play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Davis will take a seat for the tail end of the Mavericks' back-to-back set. The veteran big man returned from a 14-game absence due to a calf strain Friday night and logged 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT), five rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 28 minutes. Davis was under a minutes restriction for the contest. His absence should open up more opportunities for Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Moussa Cisse. Davis's next chance to play will come Monday at Denver.
