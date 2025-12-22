Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (back) is available for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans.
Flagg is dealing with a back bruise, but he was able to get through shootaround without issue and has now officially been cleared for Monday's game. He should see his usual workload, and will look to extend his streak of 20-point games to five in New Orleans.
