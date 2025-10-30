Flagg produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two turnovers in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 win over the Pacers.

Flagg was quiet for the first three quarters of Wednesday's game, but he took over late when the Mavs needed some offense and helped secure the win for Dallas. There will be up-and-down production from the 18-year-old, but the good news is that head coach Jason Kidd is allowing him to play through mistakes, and he's logging major minutes right out the gates. He should only improve as the year goes on.