Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Doubtful for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Flagg is likely to miss his second straight game after sustaining a sprained left ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets. If the rookie No. 1 overall pick is ultimately ruled out, Caleb Martin and Ryan Nembhard would be candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Won't go Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Won't return with ankle injury•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Heads to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Well-rounded outing in win•