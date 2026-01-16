default-cbs-image
Flagg (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Flagg is likely to miss his second straight game after sustaining a sprained left ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets. If the rookie No. 1 overall pick is ultimately ruled out, Caleb Martin and Ryan Nembhard would be candidates for increased playing time.

