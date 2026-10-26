Head coach Dusty May said Flagg is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Heat, though May expects the second-year forward to play, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Flagg suffered a left shoulder sprain in Friday's win over Indiana, though he's trending in the right direction after being held out of Saturday's loss to the Spurs. If the star forward is cleared to return to action, there would be fewer minutes available for guys like Sergio de Larrea, Jett Howard and Zaccharie Risacher.