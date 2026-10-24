The Mavericks diagnosed Flagg with a mild left shoulder sprain, and the second-year forward will be re-evaluated by medical staff next week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Flagg took a hard fall during the second quarter of the Mavericks' win against the Pacers on Friday. He was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, but it looks like the 2025 first-overall pick will miss at least a couple of more games while recovering from his injury. Naji Marshall, Marcus Sasser and Zaccharie Risacher figure to be the top candidates to enter Dallas' starting five for as long as Flagg is sidelined.