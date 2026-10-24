Flagg won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to left shoulder soreness, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Flagg took a hard fall after being fouled on a dunk attempt late in the second quarter and headed to the locker room with 45 seconds remaining in the first half. He did not come out for the second half, with Naji Marshall starting in his place. Flagg was ruled out shortly thereafter, and he will finish with 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists, three steals, one block and three turnovers across 17 minutes. For now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Spurs.