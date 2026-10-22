Flagg closed Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Rockets with 32 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes.

Flagg was as advertised, getting it done on both ends of the floor despite what ended up being a comprehensive loss. While there is cause for concern when it comes to what Dallas might be able to achieve this season, it's clear that Flagg is going to be leading from the front, no matter what. His ADP settled in the 6-10 range across most formats, meaning a lot of fantasy managers could have their season riding on his production.