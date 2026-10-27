Flagg finished Monday's 113-109 win over the Heat with 29 points (12-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks across 40 minutes.

Flagg returned from a one-game absence due to a left shoulder sprain and stuffed the stat sheet. The star forward tied for the game-high scoring total in an efficient performance from inside the arc and dished out a career-high-tying 11 assists. He also logged a career-best five steals and has supplied at least three swipes in all three of his regular-season appearances thus far.