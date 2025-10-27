Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Nets 22 points on 14 shots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg ended Sunday's 139-129 victory over the Raptors with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes.
Flagg was undeniably disappointing in Dallas' season opener, but he's done a great job of turning things around over the past two games. Like with all rookies, Flagg will struggle with efficiency and turnovers will likely be a consistent issue, but he has all the tools to be a great player and he's a guy who could really break out over the second half of the season.
