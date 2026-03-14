Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Nets 25 points with five dimes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg finished Friday's 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers with 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.
Flagg got off to a slow start, scoring just six points on 2-for-8 shooting in the first half, but he flipped the script after halftime. This was his most points and free throws since returning from the foot injury, and it's encouraging to see him starting to regain his rhythm. Flagg playing in games on back-to-back nights is also a good sign.
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