Flagg chipped in 35 points (13-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-110 victory over the Clippers.

After securing his third double-double of the season in Friday's loss to the Lakers, Flagg posted a game- and season-high 35 points. He became the second-youngest player in NBA history to score at least 30, with LeBron James holding that title. Flagg also tied the team-high mark in rebounds and has grabbed at least seven boards in five straight games. During that span, the rookie has averaged 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.