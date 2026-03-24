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Flagg totaled 32 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to Golden State.

Flagg had a superb night and fell one assist shy of a double-double during the heartbreaking loss. Despite challenges elsewhere, Flagg is still the frontrunner for ROY honors, but he'll miss out on his first shot at the playoffs following a horrific 2-8 skid that put the play-in out of reach. He'll need a superb stretch of games as the season ends to solidify his lead, as Kon Knuepell may earn more votes as the Hornets make an improbable run to the playoffs.

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