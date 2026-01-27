default-cbs-image
Flagg (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Flagg was doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks before it was postponed for weather. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and there seems to be a good chance that Flagg sits for at least one of these games with the team being super cautious with all their key players.

