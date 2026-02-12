Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Dallas had initially listed Flagg as doubtful for Thursday's contest, but he's now officially on track to sit out against the Lakers while he recovers from a left midfoot sprain. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, Flagg will also be held out of Friday's Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to play when Dallas opens its second-half schedule Feb. 20 versus the Timberwolves.