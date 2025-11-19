Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Sitting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Flagg will miss the first game of his NBA career after coming down with an illness. Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson should see more chances in Flagg's absence. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward until the team provides another update.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Co-leads Dallas in scoring•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Scores 16 points with four TOs•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Fills up stat sheet in loss•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Will play Wednesday•