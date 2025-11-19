default-cbs-image
Flagg (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Flagg will miss the first game of his NBA career after coming down with an illness. Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson should see more chances in Flagg's absence. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward until the team provides another update.

