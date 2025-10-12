Flagg posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 preseason loss to the Hornets.

The first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft once again looked solid on both ends of the court and made his presence felt across the board. Flagg logged a team-high 24 minutes, the same tally as Anthony Davis, and all signs point to him having a prominent role for the Mavs right out of the gate once their regular season begins on Oct. 22 against the Spurs.