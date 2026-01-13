Flagg finished with 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 113-105 win over the Nets.

It was a huge bounce-back performance for the rookie No. 1 overall pick, who scored just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field in Saturday's loss to Chicago. With the Mavericks extremely shorthanded, Flagg led the charge with a team-high 27 points. He also impacted the game in other ways, turning in a productive all-around performance as he posted at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists for the sixth time through 39 regular-season games. Additionally, he tied the game-high mark in steals, matching his season high and tallying multiple swipes for the third time in his last five outings.