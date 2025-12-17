Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Probable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons with an illness, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Russell is closing in on ending a two-game absence due to the ailment. The veteran guard is projected to play a minimal role off the bench, though his minutes likely also hinge upon Brandon Williams' (Achilles) availability.
