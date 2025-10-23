Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gafford is in danger of missing a second straight game to start the 2025-26 campaign. He continues to deal with an ankle issue, but appears to be trending in the right direction.
