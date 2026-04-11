Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Likely out versus Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (rest) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Gafford missed the last three games, so it's not surprising to see his name on the injury report for the season finale. With P.J. Washington (elbow) and Marvin Bagley (shoulder) also doubtful, Moussa Cisse (two-way) could see more action, potentially entering the starting lineup for the second time this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Won't go Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play Tuesday•