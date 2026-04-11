Gafford (rest) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Gafford missed the last three games, so it's not surprising to see his name on the injury report for the season finale. With P.J. Washington (elbow) and Marvin Bagley (shoulder) also doubtful, Moussa Cisse (two-way) could see more action, potentially entering the starting lineup for the second time this season.