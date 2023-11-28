Lively (back) will play Tuesday against Dallas.
Lively will return from a one-game absence due to a back contusion. He'll be a welcome addition to a Dallas frontcourt still lacking Maxi Kleber (toe). Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes have un-inspiringly split part-time duties, so Lively should reprise his alpha center role.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return after ugly fall•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Grabs double-digit boards in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Just misses double-double•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Set to play Friday•