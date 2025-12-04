The Mavericks announced Thursday that Lively (foot) has no timetable for a return, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Lively is getting multiple opinions regarding the swelling and discomfort in his right foot. It sounds like the third-year center can be labeled as week-to-week until the next steps in his recovery are determined. Dallas should continue to lean on Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford (ankle) for the center minutes.